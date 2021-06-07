LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two water main breaks occurred just blocks apart in Echo Park early Monday morning.
At around 2 a.m., an eight-inch water main broke at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street.READ MORE: NorCal Kayaker Rescued At Sea During Attempt To Solo Paddle From San Francisco To Hawaii
A second water main break occurred in the 1300 block of Glendale Boulevard.READ MORE: Marcus Eriz, Wynne Lee Arrested In 55 Freeway Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene of both leaks.MORE NEWS: Suspect Shoots, Kills Man In North Hollywood Apartment, Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend
It’s unclear if any LADWP customers were without water. There was also no word on whether the cause of the breaks were somehow linked.