By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two water main breaks occurred just blocks apart in Echo Park early Monday morning.

June 7, 2021. (CBSLA)

At around 2 a.m., an eight-inch water main broke at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street.

A second water main break occurred in the 1300 block of Glendale Boulevard.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene of both leaks.

It’s unclear if any LADWP customers were without water. There was also no word on whether the cause of the breaks were somehow linked.