LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A person was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in the south Los Angeles area that left three other people injured.
Paramedics were sent to East 76th and South Alameda streets about 11:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person or on the conditions of the survivors.
The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
