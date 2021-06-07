WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Authorities were in pursuit of a speeding motorcyclist in East Los Angeles County Monday.
The pursuit involving Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies began sometime before 11:20 a.m. when they attempted to pull him over on the 605 Freeway. The suspect refused to stop, prompting a chase that wound its way onto the 10 Freeway.
The suspect eventually made his way onto surface streets in West Covina and La Puente. At one point the suspect wound his way through the parking lot of a shopping center, weaving in and out of cars.
The suspect reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. At one point, he appeared to toss a bag from the motorcycle. The bike did not have a license plate. He then drove into a gas station, where he appeared to take gas from another drive before taking off again.
He eventually made his back onto the northbound 605 Freeway and exited in Monrovia. He then jumped back onto the westbound 210 Freeway.
There was no word on exactly where and why the pursuit began. It’s unclear if the motorcycle was stolen.
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 7, 2021