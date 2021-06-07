ORANGE (CBSLA) – With the arrest of two suspects in connection to the 55 Freeway shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos May 21, residents of the southland are learning more about the pair currently in custody, each being held on $1 million bond.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, the 24-year-old Costa Mesa man arrested, previously worked at Platinum Collision in Corona.

His former boss, Tom Gregg, and his wife, showed up to the memorial for Aiden on the Walnut Avenue overpass above the 55 Freeway.

“We didn’t see any violent tendency in him,” Gregg said. “We have a lot of employees and I don’t think anyone triggered HR and said this guy has this and this.”

Gregg also said Eriz had just text him on Thursday asking for his job as an auto-body technician back. Eriz had quit in January.

“He reached out and texted me that the grass wasn’t greener and wanted to know if he could come back to Platinum. And we actually told him to meet with the GM and find a location for him. But we had no clue this transpired a few weeks ago,” Gregg said.

On his social media accounts, Eriz posted videos of himself firing shotguns, handguns and a machine gun.

A neighbor said he saw the white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen parked at Eriz’s Costa Mesa home, but said he didn’t put together that it was the car involved in the 55 Freeway shooting. However, the neighbor said he wasn’t surprised by the arrest.

When asked why he wasn’t surprised, the neighbor said, “I always thought he was arrogant for one, noisy, did what he wanted to do and didn’t care about anyone else.”

The second suspect, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, grew up in Diamond Bar. She was featured in an article for Kaiser Health News as teenager, where she talked about struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Her family home was searched by investigators late last night, although no one answered the door today. Neighbors say they have mixed feelings.

“It really breaks my heart because they are a lovely family,” Roxanna Polio, who lives nearby, told CBSLA.

At the overpass memorial for Aiden Leos, Gregg said that Platinum Collision has been receiving death threats for their affiliation to Eriz, but made clear that their concern tonight is not for themselves.

“Our heart goes out to this family. We wanted to come down here, not about Platinum. We wanted to make sure that Aiden’s family and mother knows whatever we can do to support them, that’s what matters,” he said.