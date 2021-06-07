WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Dozens of local high school seniors paid a special visit Monday to Westlake Elementary School in Westlake Village.
Donning their caps and gowns, the Westlake High School class of 2021 paraded through the campus as the younger students cheered them on.READ MORE: Philippine Airlines Fights Move To Transfer LAX Gates To More Distant Midfield Satellite Concourse
But the Westlake students were not the only ones in the Conejo Valley Unified School District visited by the soon-to-be high school grads.
MORE NEWS: LA Tap Water Deemed Best-Tasting In Competition; Santa Ana Gets 2nd Place
More photos of @GoWeathersfield's event: pic.twitter.com/kucVMM9bxhREAD MORE: Seal Beach's Historic Water Tower House Hits Market For $5M
— Conejo Valley USD (@ConejoValleyUSD) June 7, 2021
The events were meant to serve as inspiration to the younger generation to follow in the footsteps of the local grads.