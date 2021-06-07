LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman with a knife was taken into custody Monday morning following an altercation on the Venice Boardwalk that occurred during a news conference being held by Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino on the issue of homelessness.
Video from the scene showed Los Angeles police putting a woman in handcuffs on Ocean Front Walk sometime before 7:30 a.m. Police told CBSLA that an officer suffered a minor injury. The exact circumstances of the incident were not confirmed. The woman’s name and the charges she faces were unclear.
Busciano was holding a news conference to announce a new plan to address the homeless crisis in L.A. The Venice neighborhood has seen a drastic spike in its homeless population in recent months.
Buscaino said his “Safer Streets in L.A.” plan consists of eliminating the L.A. Homelessness Services Authority and making it easier for developers to build new housing. His plan would also ban homeless encampments in parks, beaches and on sidewalks.
Buscaino released the following statement in response to the incident:
“I am grateful for my safety, the safety of the public, and the quick action of the Los Angeles Police Department. This is exactly why I was in Venice Beach today, charting a new course for our city, and I am convinced now, more than ever, that bold action is needed to make our city safer for everyone, regardless of housing status.”
So @JoeBuscaino is gone. He was quickly hustled out after security spotted an unhoused person standing behind Buscaino with a knife. She said it was for protection and to cut fruit. She was quickly detained by @lapd pic.twitter.com/7nIqJGCdOg
— Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 7, 2021