LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities Monday sought public help to find a woman who left her care facility in Long Beach without her medicine.
Colette Flores Whiteway, 36, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 14th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Leads Authorities On Dangerous, High-Speed Pursuit Through East LA County
“Whiteway resides at a care facility and was reported to have been a runaway from the location and was possibly traveling to an unknown boyfriend’s residence,” police said in a statement.
According to police, Whiteway suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented easily. She’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighing 320 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray sweater, black pants, and gray shoes.READ MORE: One Killed In Two-Car Crash in South L.A. Area
Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call police at 562-570- 7246 or 562-435-6711; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
MORE NEWS: Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty In Shootout With Off-Duty LAPD Officer
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)