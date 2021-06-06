COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that prosecutors are currently using search warrants in Costa Mesa to gather more evidence after the arrests Sunday of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Wynne Lee, in connection to the 55 Freeway shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

CBSLA’s Rick Montanez also learned that investigators have been watching the two suspects and actually followed them from a restaurant before arresting the couple outside their Costa Mesa home.

“These individuals had been under surveillance, and so at some point, we knew they were together in a restaurant today. It was a decision that was made today that that obviously wasn’t a safe place to make the arrest,” Spitzer told CBSLA.

Officials at California Highway Patrol said that they expected charges of murder in the case. DA Spitzer said that’s possible, but that a decision on the exact charges to file will be made in the next 48 hours. Prosecutors should be getting a briefing on all of the evidence that investigators have collected some time tomorrow. That will help them in considering what charges to file.

Both Eriz and Lee are currently being held on $1 million bail.