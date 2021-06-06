COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that prosecutors are currently using search warrants in Costa Mesa to gather more evidence after the arrests Sunday of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Wynne Lee, in connection to the 55 Freeway shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.
CBSLA’s Rick Montanez also learned that investigators have been watching the two suspects and actually followed them from a restaurant before arresting the couple outside their Costa Mesa home.READ MORE: Man, Woman Arrested In 55 Freeway Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
“These individuals had been under surveillance, and so at some point, we knew they were together in a restaurant today. It was a decision that was made today that that obviously wasn’t a safe place to make the arrest,” Spitzer told CBSLA.READ MORE: Fire Tears Through Vacant Downtown LA Building
Officials at California Highway Patrol said that they expected charges of murder in the case. DA Spitzer said that’s possible, but that a decision on the exact charges to file will be made in the next 48 hours. Prosecutors should be getting a briefing on all of the evidence that investigators have collected some time tomorrow. That will help them in considering what charges to file.MORE NEWS: Suspect Shoots, Kills Man In North Hollywood, Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend
Both Eriz and Lee are currently being held on $1 million bail.