AZUSA (CBSLA) — A gunman broke into the home of an 88-year-old woman Sunday around 1:30 p.m. in the Foothills Vista Mobile Home Park on Foothill Boulevard, near the campus of Azusa Pacific University.
The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. and spurred a shelter-in-place order for all on campus. "There is active gunshot activity near the Azusa Pacific University campus," the school wrote. "Please shelter in place, stay indoors, and away from windows."
The daughter of the 88-year-old told CBSLA that the suspect broken and threatened her mother with the gun before she was able to escape out the backdoor. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home. The victim’s daughter, Audrey Schmedes was surprised when she called her mother’s phone and the gunman answered.
"After he said hello a couple of times and I said hello back, I'm like, 'Can I speak to the lady who lives there?' and he's like, 'She's outside,' and then he hung up on me," Schmedes said.
Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody Sunday after a report of gunshot activity on or near the main Azusa Pacific University.
As of 2 p.m., authorities said the suspect had been taken into custody. No details were immediately released.