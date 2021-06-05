(CBSLA) – June is PRIDE Month and there are plenty of great ways for everyone to get involved and celebrate our Southland LGBTQ+ community!

LA PRIDE EVENTS

This year, LA Pride is offering a new month-long calendar of events for PRIDE Month, not only to celebrate but also designed to focus on volunteering and community service.

Each event is underscored by the theme “Thrive with Pride” highlighting both health and wellness as we emerge from the pandemic, but also that thriving means to address the underserved or overlooked members of the LGBTQ+ community – shedding light on the social injustice and working to make a change so that all are not just surviving, but thriving!

JUNE 10 – Thrive with Pride Concert, Presented by TikTok

Charli XCX will kick-off LA Pride 2021 on Thursday night, June 10 with a free Thrive with Pride Concert, live-streamed exclusively on TikTok from a fabulous LA location on TikTok.

Charli spent last year working on new tracks by sharing and collaborating with her fans on Zoom. The resulting new album, How I’m Feeling Now received critical acclaim, and singles in her signature “hyper-pop” style are getting well over one million views online.

JUNE 11 – LGBTQ+ PRIDE Night at Dodgers Stadium

7:10 PM – 10:00 PM PST

The Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Pride invite you to the eighth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium. The 7:10 PM game against the Texas Ranges is a special night celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with drink specials in the pavilion bars, a recognition of First Responders from Los Angeles LGBTQ+ community, and additional surprise guests featured during pregame ceremonies. Friday Night Fireworks will also return that night, set to a special mix by DJ Bowie Jane. Special event ticket pack buyers also receive a commemorative Dodgers Pride t-shirt with the LA Pride logo on the back.

JUNE (full month) – Pride Makes a Difference

Partnership with Christopher Street West (CSW) and Big Sunday

This 30-day calendar of events focused on volunteering, community service, and opportunities to donate time, goods and money to worthy causes that benefit the LGBTQ+ community, and Los Angeles nonprofits.

Pride Makes a Difference will have its own website with calls-to-action in the areas of food insecurity, housing insecurity, mental health and wellness, and abuse. A list of selected local organizations will be available to choose from, as well as event details, fun group opportunities, and sign-up forms. CSW intends to make Pride Makes a Difference a permanent part of its Pride programming going forward.

All LA Pride 2021 events will use the hashtag #ThrivewithPride.

“To thrive means to flourish and progress despite the circumstances. Pride this year is a moment for you to stop and breathe,” said Sharon-Franklin Brown, CSW Board of Directors President. “It’s a moment to remember you’re not just surviving one of the hardest years in recent memory, but growing into your truth. If we as a community can come together, even for a moment, to realize we’ve broken down some barriers put on us, it’ll strengthen our resolve to continue tearing more down for those to come after us.”

About Christopher Street West (CSW)/LA Pride

Christopher Street West (CSW), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, organized the world’s first permitted parade advocating for gay rights on June 28, 1970, in commemoration of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City the year prior. Since then, CSW has become an integral part of the LGBTQ+ community of Greater Los Angeles, and continues to produce one of the largest Pride celebrations in the county, the LA Pride Parade & Festival. CSW also organizes, supports or sponsors a number of events throughout the year with their nonprofit, philanthropic, community, and corporate partners.