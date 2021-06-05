INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Several local organizations joined UCLA Health and the American Heart Association at Morningside High School Saturday to host a drive-thru event to handout health and wellness kits to about 1,000 families.
The kits included food boxes, at-home physical activities kits and workout resources, as well as PPE and COVID-19 educational information.
“This has been such a challenging time for so many individuals, families and communities. And that’s why we’re here today because we are here to support our families and communities that are still going through many different economic hardships,” one of the event’s volunteers said.
The kits also had games and toys provided by the Mattel Children’s Foundation. The Lakers Youth and Dodgers organizations were also a part of the event.