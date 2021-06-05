NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department battled responded to reports of a fire at 3:27 p.m. Saturday in a vacant two-story commercial building in North Hollywood.
The building is located in the 6200 block of North Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Reports suggest that smoke can be seen rising from one location that's connected to several other businesses in a strip mall. Fire crews are looking to see if flames have spread to any adjacent structures.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department have been requested for traffic control in the area.
LAFD Alert- North Hollywood Structure Fire 6233 N Laurel Canyon Bl MAP: https://t.co/FqrLJfiDG3 FS89; Address Tentative. Vacant 2 Story Commercial Building. DETAILS: https://t.co/KGtXyDyiZn
— LAFD (@LAFD) June 5, 2021