LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a big rig on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.
He was later identified as Hugo Gonzalez Martinez, of Long Beach, according to the coroner's office.
The 9:10 a.m. Friday crash on the eastbound 91 at the Cherry Avenue offramp shut down three lanes and the transition road from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway to the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The biker, going eastbound riding a 2007 Kawasaki, somehow was ejected from the vehicle onto the roadway, rolled into the number three lane of traffic and was struck by a big rig, a 2011 Freightliner. The driver of the big rig was not injured.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.