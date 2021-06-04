PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) – The Palm Springs Fire Department Friday urged hikers to take precautions on local trails due to triple digit temperatures.
Fire officials advised hikers to start their journeys before 9.am., when temperatures are more moderate and avoid hiking alone. They also noted that individuals planning an excursion hydrate, drinking at least one liter of water for every hour on the trail and carry snacks.
Additional safety measures include carrying a GPS device or a cellphone, wearing sunglasses and clothing that reduces exposure to the sun and apply plenty of sunscreen. Having a first-aid kit, flashlight and a map of the area is also suggested.
Symptoms of a heat-related emergency can include headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea and disorientation. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately turn back or call for assistance.
