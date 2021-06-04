WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Police shot and killed a suspect in the Whittier area Friday.
The police shooting happened in the 12400 block of Mar Vista Street, on the Greenway trail between Mar Vista Street and 5 Points intersection at about 12:20 p.m.
One person was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. The gender and age of the suspect was not released. Police did not release details about what led up to the shooting, and it's not known what the person was suspected of doing.
Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are also on the scene of the shooting, which will also be investigated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's shooting team.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.