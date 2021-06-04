LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A music teacher has been arrested on suspicion of performing lewd acts on a minor, and Long Beach police say he may have more victims.
Bryan Scott, 55, of Lynwood, was arrested on May 13 and booked on charges of lewd and lascivious acts against a minor, Long Beach police said Thursday. He is being held on $125,000 bail.
The day before, police were called to a home in the area of 4th Street and Ximeno Avenue, where a girl told the officers she was inappropriately touched by a man who provides in-home music lessons. Scott was identified as the music teacher, according to Long Beach police.
Detectives say Scott may have more victims. Anyone with more information can contact Long Beach police Detectives Nikki Alexander and Hector Gomez at (562) 570-7321.