LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “We have rebuilt this airport, and we’ve done that while keeping jobs going in the toughest year with some of the greatest partners anywhere in this country,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a Friday ceremony to announce the completion of LAX’s terminal one.
Terminal one was built in the 1980s and was last renovated in 2018. The latest extension provides more passenger check-in areas, security screening lanes and baggage claim at locations.
The project is part of the airport’s modernization efforts with this phase costing nearly half a billion dollars.