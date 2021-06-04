CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap two young children from outside their home this week in Chino Hills.
The attempted kidnapping occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard.
According to Chino Hills police, the suspect tried to lure the two children, ages 4 and 9.
Both children got away from the suspect and ran into their home, police said.
Footage of the suspect was captured on surveillance video from a nearby home.
He is described as Hispanic, between 40 and 60 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask.