PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – A man was found shot and killed at the scene of a crash in Pico Rivera Thursday night.
At 9:50 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at Citrus Drive and Olympic Boulevard.
They arrived on scene to find an overturned car and a man inside of it with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the sheriff's department said.
The man died at the scene. He was not identified.
Deputies still do not have a motive in the killing. There was no description of the gunman.