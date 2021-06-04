LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez’s Sun Valley home was vandalized overnight, a representative from her office said Friday.
“Stop the sweeps” was spray painted on the councilwoman’s driveway, and her car was also covered in some sort of white substance, according to spokeswoman Sophie Gilchrist.
A report has been filed with the LAPD, and Gilchrist says Martinez captured security video of the vandalism.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.