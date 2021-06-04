LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Sheriff Department’s Narcotics Bureau performed a 10-location search warrant operation in East LA Thursday, making multiple arrests and seizing methamphetamine, cannabis and several firearms.
The warrants were served at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, in partnership with several other law enforcement organizations, at marijuana dispensaries operating illegally in the unincorporated area of LA County.
Deputies arrested 22 people and seized an estimated 220 pounds of marijuana flower, 215 pounds of cannabis edibles, 227 pounds of cannabis concentrate, 456 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of fentanyl and approximately $28,000 in cash.
In addition to the drugs and cash, four guns and one rifle were seized.
Of the 22 arrests, 14 people were charged for possession of cannabis for sale and another eight people on weapons charges.
According to Deputy Alejandra Parra, of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, this operation is one of many to come, with the focus of taking illegal drugs off the street.