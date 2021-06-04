LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Duke, a veteran of the LAPD Mounted Unit, retired this week after seven years of service with the department.
Duke, a 21-year-old horse, has been with the mounted unit since 2013. But Duke won’t exactly be left to frolic freely in a field in retirement.
Instead, Duke will be retiring to the First Responders First Ranch, an in-patient treatment facility which serves first responders battling addiction, PTSD, and other disorders. One of the facility’s programs include equine therapy.
Duke will join two other LAPD Mounted Unit horses who have retired to the ranch.