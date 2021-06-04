LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Customs and Border Protection says they are preparing for a huge jump in international travelers this summer at LAX.
Passenger count is expected to reach 18,000 a day, compared to 4,500 a day last summer – an increase of over 300%, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.READ MORE: Disney's Avengers Campus At California Adventure Officially Opens Gates To Fans
With such a significant increase in international travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport, customs officials are urging passengers to take advantage of new technology available to make their trips more seamless.
“As travelers return to our airports this summer, they’ll find that LAX and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have integrated the very latest in touchless technology to create a safer, cleaner and more efficient experience,” Justin Erbacci, chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.READ MORE: City Of Long Beach Taking Control Of The Queen Mary For First Time In Over 40 Years
Following a few tips can help travelers get through LAX more easily:
–Wear a mask, which remain mandatory at all airports and on public transportation like airplanes.
–Make to have travel documents on hand. Go to state.gov/travelers for international travel information.
–Download CBP’s Mobile Passport Control app to streamline entry back into the U.S.
–Be aware of merchandise, food or merchandise prohibited in the U.S.
–Consider checking in online with your airline and utilizing ground transportation like LAX’s FlyAway.
For more information, go to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection guide on international travel.