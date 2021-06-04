GARDENA (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Friday to identify a man who randomly attacked a woman pumping gas at a Gardena gas station last weekend.
The attack happened just after 7 p.m. last Sunday at a gas station at Rosecrans and Figueroa in Gardena. A woman had just begun pumping gas into her vehicle when a man drove into the parking lot and parked directly in front of her.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the man calmly got out of his vehicle, walked toward the woman and punched her without any warning or provocation. She fell to the ground, and the man punched her again repeatedly in the head and face, grabbed her hair, and slammed her head against the vehicle and onto the ground several times, authorities said.
After the assault, he calmly walked back to his SUV, got in, and drove away.
The woman told authorities she did not recognize him, does not know him personally, and nothing was taken from her. She was treated at a hospital for severe injuries to her head and face, and is now recovering at home, according to sheriff’s officials.
Her attacker was described as a 6-foot to 6-foot-5 Black man, 300 to 350 pounds, between 30 and 35 years old, with short dark hair. He was shirtless and wore dark shorts and dark shoes during the attack. His vehicle was described as an older model Ford Expedition with a matte black paint job and black rims.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the attack can contact Century Station Detective K. McInnis at (323) 568-4800.