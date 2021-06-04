LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Friday was investigating a reported attempted highjacking on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

According to authorities, Delta Flight 386 was headed to Nashville when a man reportedly tried to break into the cockpit. Video from the flight shows flight attendants and passengers wrestling with the man. After they tackled him, they were able to tie him up.

Once the man was under control and restrained, the pilots made an emergency landing in Albuquerque where the passenger was taken into custody.

Passengers on the plane took to social media to post about the incident.

Jessica Robertson, the chief content officer for TOGETHXR, called the ordeal “terrifying,” but said the flight attendant and other passengers acted quickly to get the situation under control.

This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit. He was screaming “Stop the plane.” pic.twitter.com/8CG7zNFpTq — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021

Another passenger posted video of the man suspected of trying to breach the cockpit restrained with his hands tied behind his back and a flight attendant appearing to wrestle with the man.

Delta released a statement about the incident that said, in part:

"Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement."

The FBI was investigating the incident, and the rest of the passengers were expected to land in Nashville about five hours late.