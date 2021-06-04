WASHINGTON (CBSLA) – Facebook announced Friday that it will suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years effective to this past January.
Facebook announced that the two-year suspension to Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be retroactive to Jan. 7.
The social media giant’s decision comes after an oversight board last month upheld the initial suspension that Facebook enacted immediately after Trump’s comments in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” Facebook said in a statement Friday.
