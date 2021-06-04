BURBANK (CBSLA) – Deputy Police Chief Michael Albanese has been selected as interim Burbank Police Chief with the retirement of Chief Scott LaChasse going into effect next month.
The announcement came Friday after Burbank City Manager Justin Hess made the selection.
Albanese has worked at the Burbank Police Department since 2010 as Patrol Captain, providing managerial oversight of all the department's uniformed operations and the delivery of police services.
According to a press release from Burbank’s Public Information Office, Albanese was key in developing the department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team, acquisition of the body worn and in-car camera systems along with other “critical Departmental operations and community outreach programs.”
"Deputy Albanese is a season veteran of law enforcement and brings an unwavering commitment of service and dedication to our community," City Manager Hess said of his selection.
Albanese, who will start his interim role on June 7 referred to his appointment as “…a privilege” and a highlight of his professional law enforcement career.