LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Four people were killed and another is in critical condition after a crash involving a big rig in Lancaster.
The crash happened at East Avenue G and North 30th Street at about 9:11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.READ MORE: Mariachis Serenade Residents As They Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations At Nearby Mobile Clinic
A black car was left on the side of the road with its engine compartment crushed, and its trunk mangled. Across the road, the big rig’s cab appeared to have been ripped from the trailer and was left on its side.READ MORE: Man Sought In Attempted Kidnapping Of 2 Young Children In Chino Hills
A woman was declared dead at the scene, while a second woman and two children died at a hospitals, according to the California Highway Patrol.MORE NEWS: Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez's Home Vandalized
A fifth person remains hospitalized in critical condition.