LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that California will continue to allow to-go cocktails and expanded outdoor dining after COVID restrictions are lifted on June 15.

Newsom shared the announcement during a news conference and posted to Twitter saying, “The pandemic may be going away… but your to-go cocktails don’t have to! CA will now allow to-go cocktails and outdoor dining expansions to stay after we fully reopen on June 15th.”

NEW: The pandemic may be going away… but your to-go cocktails don’t have to! CA will now allow to-go cocktails and outdoor dining expansions to stay after we fully reopen on June 15th. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2021 READ MORE: Culver City Releases Video Of May Burglary In Hopes Of Identifying 2 Suspects

Last year, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control eased restrictions on establishments selling to-go cocktails with food deliveries.

Newsom also announced that outdoor dining expansions will continue through at least the end of the calendar year which allow restaurants and bars to use sidewalks and parking lots.

“California’s restaurants help create the vibrant and diverse communities that make California the envy of the world. As the state turns to post-pandemic life, we’ll continue to adapt best practices that have helped businesses transform customer experience for the better,” said Newsom. “With new opportunities and support for businesses large and small, and the California can-do spirit that has carried us through the past year, we will come roaring back from this pandemic.”

Newsom also urged local governments to facilitate outdoor dining through local zoning and programs that support and promote expanded open-air, take-out and delivery options.