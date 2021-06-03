SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA) – A small, independently-owned gas station in the Northern California enclave of Mendocino now has a claim to fame: the most expensive gas prices in the nation.
Schlafer's Auto Body & Repair, located in Mendocino — about 150 miles north of San Francisco — is currently charging $6.73 per gallon of regular, the San Francisco Gate reports.
It is the most expensive single gas station in the nation, according to GasBuddy.
For context, the average price of gas in Los Angeles County Thursday was $4.23 per gallon, according to AAA. California's average gas price sits at $4.20 per gallon, while the nationwide average is at $3.04.
The owner, Judith Schlafer, told the Gate that the station has been in operation since the 1930s. She said the high prices are due to a few factors. She says that because her station is independent, she has to purchase gas in very small quantities at “sky high” prices.
She also says her station does not have a convenience store with food or other items to help mitigate the gas costs.
There’s been a major spike in gas prices in recent weeks. Experts say the increase is due to a combination of factors, including more people returning to work as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease, the switch to a summer gas blend and issues with refineries.