LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs, announced Thursday it will offer people who get vaccinated at its stores a chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.
The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway program will award $1 million to five winners who get vaccinated at any Kroger Co. location and register online at KrogerGiveaway.com. Fifty people will win free groceries for a year.READ MORE: Gardena Man Alleges Officers Shot Him With Stun Gun, Placed Their Weight on His Back
“Since day one of this pandemic, Ralphs’ most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities,” according to a statement from Dr. Linh Lee, director of pharmacy at Ralphs. “Ralphs’ #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help Southern California recover and move ahead.”
The giveaway, which began Thursday, will continue through July 10.READ MORE: Jon Knight Prince Arrested On Suspicion Of Felony Vandalism
One $1 million winner will be selected each week for five weeks, and 10 free-grocery winners chosen each week.
The contest is open to anyone aged 18 or older who receives or has already received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Kroger location, or at a mobile clinic staffed by Kroger healthcare staff.
Both customers and Kroger employees are eligible to enter. Kroger is also providing one-time $100 payments to employees who get fully vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Online COVID-19 Study Seeks 5,000 Volunteers, Especially COVID Survivors Known As "Longhaulers"
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)