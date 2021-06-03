PASADENA (CBSLA) – The City of Pasadena is stepping up enforcement efforts on illegal fireworks a month ahead of July 4.
Officials said they were taking several steps to make sure residents were not setting off illegal fireworks at home, adding that the city has a zero-tolerance policy on fireworks. A strict ordinance, passed in 2018, targeted tenants and property owners for the use, sale or possession of fireworks.
“On the heels of last year’s worst fire season on record, we’re already in drought conditions and poised for another really bad summer,” Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said at a press conference.
Pasadena City Prosecutor Michael Dowd said the reason officials announce these enforcement efforts each year is to ensure the safety of residents.
The annual America Fest Celebration is returning to the Rose Bowl this year and will feature a fireworks display.
