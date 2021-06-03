CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NORTH HILLS (CBSLA)

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — A new campaign to get more people in Los Angeles County vaccinated against COVID-19 kicked off Thursday in North Hills.

City Council President Nury Martinez, Los Angeles Fire Department personnel and other volunteers went door-to-door to educate people about the vaccine and distribute doses to those who wanted them.

Officials said the Vax Up L.A. program was meant to ensure equitable distribution of available vaccines as the state prepares to reopen in less than two weeks.

“It’s a good thing, honestly, because a lot of people, they don’t have a ride or they can’t afford a ride,” Felix Lopez, a North Hills resident, said. “Along with that, it’s an easy thing and very helpful for the community as well.”

Officials said the program will expand in the coming weeks to other neighborhoods with low vaccination rates in hopes of increasing the county’s number of vaccinated residents.