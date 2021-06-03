NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — A new campaign to get more people in Los Angeles County vaccinated against COVID-19 kicked off Thursday in North Hills.
City Council President Nury Martinez, Los Angeles Fire Department personnel and other volunteers went door-to-door to educate people about the vaccine and distribute doses to those who wanted them.READ MORE: 'They Feel Held Hostage In Their Apartments': Neighbors Concerned About Growing Homeless Population In Beverly Grove
Today we launched #VaxUpLA and went door-to-door in North Hills providing information about the #COVID19Vaccine and distributing shots with the help of @LAFD!
The State opens up in less than 2 weeks and we need to make sure our most vulnerable community members are protected. pic.twitter.com/r2nXPoZz1q
— Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) June 3, 2021READ MORE: 'We Have To Nip This In The Bud': Officials, Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Illegal Pot Grows
Officials said the Vax Up L.A. program was meant to ensure equitable distribution of available vaccines as the state prepares to reopen in less than two weeks.
“It’s a good thing, honestly, because a lot of people, they don’t have a ride or they can’t afford a ride,” Felix Lopez, a North Hills resident, said. “Along with that, it’s an easy thing and very helpful for the community as well.”MORE NEWS: LA County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public Assistance In Locating 26-Year-Old Dulce Ivette "Candy" Huante
Officials said the program will expand in the coming weeks to other neighborhoods with low vaccination rates in hopes of increasing the county’s number of vaccinated residents.