SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – Maria Johnson, a 68-year-old diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, went missing at around 2 p.m. Thursday, but was found at approximately 10 p.m, according to California Highway Patrol.
A Silver Alert was issued by the CHP on behalf of the San Fernando Police Department after Johnson's family reported her disappearance at 3 p.m. The 68-year-old had last been seen in the 1200 block of Pico Street in San Fernando, Lt. Irwin Rosenberg of the SFPD reported.
No additional details about where Johnson was found or her condition were released.
The Silver Alert program was created to issue and coordinate alerts involving unexplained or suspicious disappearances of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.
