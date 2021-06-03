LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large mural honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was unveiled in Hollywood Thursday morning.
The mural, created by Brian Peterson, is on the fourth floor terrace of the Hollywood & Highland shopping center.
The mural was inspired by Bryant’s 2018 Oscar win for his animated short film “Dear Basketball.”
“We’re so used to seeing Kobe in his superman outfit, the Lakers uniform, the Kobe that none of us could ever aspire to be,” Peterson told CBSLA Thursday. “But I feel like this Kobe, the Kobe accepting the Oscar, was like the human form of him. It’s a Kobe that I could relate to. It’s a Kobe that was interested in storytelling, which is like the most primitive form of human connection.”
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Slams Nike After Mambacita Shoes Surface Online, In Buyer’s Hands
Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, visited the mural last week and gave it her seal of approval.
“Los Angeles, I can’t wait for you to see this beautiful mural tomorrow,” she posted to her Instagram page.
Countless mural honoring Kobe have gone up across Southern California and the world following his death in January of 2020. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when a helicopter they were riding in crashed in heavy fog in Calabasas.