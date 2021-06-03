LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought public assistance Thursday to locate a missing 26-year-old woman last seen in Granada Hills earlier this year.
Dulce Ivette Huante, also known by the nickname “Candy,” was last seen around noon on Jan. 26 in the 10900 block of Paso Robles Avenue, according to a statement released by the LASD.READ MORE: 'They Feel Held Hostage In Their Apartments': Neighbors Concerned About Growing Homeless Population In Beverly Grove
Huante is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 183 pounds, with brown and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweats, a blue-and-black striped shirt and brown boots.READ MORE: 'We Have To Nip This In The Bud': Officials, Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Illegal Pot Grows
Anyone with information of Huante’s whereabouts was asked to can contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at LA Crime Stoppers.MORE NEWS: Dodger Stadium To Offer Plant-Based Dodger Dogs
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)