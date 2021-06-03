CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The Culver City Police Department Thursday released security video from a May 9 burglary in hopes that someone would be able to identify the two suspects.
According to police, the burglars targeted an apartment building in the 6200 block of Buckingham Parkway at about 4:05 a.m. and stole an estimated $3,000 in tools — including what appeared to be a leaf blower — from the complex.READ MORE: Mylar Balloons Linked To 50 Coachella Valley Power Outages In Recent Months, Officials Urge Residents To Not Release Balloons
Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects was asked to call Culver City police at 213-253-6391 or to email Tips@CulverCity.org.READ MORE: Jessica Grajeda, George Luis Almaraz Face Murder, Child Abuse Charges In 16-Year-Old Pomona Boy's Death
The video can be seen below:MORE NEWS: Deadly Agua Dulce Firehouse Shooting Started With Workplace Feud, Shooter Identified As Jonathan Tatone