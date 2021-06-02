COVINA (CBSLA) – A SWAT standoff which began Tuesday afternoon with a suspect wanted on vehicular manslaughter charges was still ongoing Wednesday morning in a Covina neighborhood.
The standoff at Grand Avenue and Badillo Street began at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Covina police.
The suspect was barricaded inside a home. Authorities were unsure if he is armed or if he has anyone else in the home with him, police said.
Some nearby residents have been evacuated.
Covina police SWAT initially responded, but has since turned the standoff over to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SWAT.
The suspect was not immediately identified. The exact charges he is wanted on were not confirmed.