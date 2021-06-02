LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A standoff with an armed man briefly shut down the westbound 101 Freeway at Haskell in the Encino area
The freeway's westbound lanes were shut down just before 10:30 a.m. after a man reportedly armed with a screwdriver or knife stopped on right shoulder of the freeway, and refused to get out.
Officers used less-lethal rounds to shoot out the front driver-side window. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers broke a passenger-side window to make entry and pulled the man out. He was placed on a gurney to be taken to a hospital.
The left lanes of the freeway were opened up shortly after the man was taken into custody, but three lanes remained closed for at least another hour.
Traffic on the eastbound lanes was also delayed.
