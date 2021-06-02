LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Seal Beach doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a scheme to submit $8.4 million in fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 61-year-old Dr. Keyvan Amirikhorheh, who worked as a physician at Los Angeles Community Clinic, and four others made $6.6 million from bogus claims submitted to the Family Planning, Access, Care and Treatment program for family planning services, diagnostic testing and prescriptions for nonexistent patients.
As part of the plea, Amirikhorheh agreed not to dispute the revocation of his medical license. He also agreed that he would not attempt reinstatement of that license for at least five years.
Amirikhorheh was the final defendant to plead guilty in the case. Also pleading guilty were 61-year-old Hilda Haroutunian of Sun Valley, 57-year-old Lorraine Watson of Valley Village, 41-year-old Edmond Sarkisyan of North Hollywood and 65-year-old Noem Sarkisyan of North Hollywood.
Amirikhorheh is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 1 for a single count of conspiracy to commit health fraud, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.
