SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old caregiver who worked in Orange and Riverside counties has been arrested on allegations of stealing items such as jewelry from her elderly clients, and investigators believe she may have numerous victims.
Olga Romero of San Jacinto has been charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office with burglary, theft by caretaker of an elder and possession of stolen property, Riverside police reported Tuesday.
According to police, a woman in her 80s who lives in the Magnolia Center neighborhood of Riverside reported in November of last year that several hundred dollars’ worth of jewelry disappeared after receiving assistance from caregivers.
Detectives identified Romero as a suspect. They learned that Romero worked for a Corona-based senior care company and was also under investigation for thefts in Orange County.
On May 6, Riverside police detectives raided Romero’s home in the 1700 block of Faulkner Drive, where they found numerous pieces of jewelry belonging to the Magnolia Center victim.
They also found other items which had been stolen from a senior care center in Corona, police said.
Along with working for senior care companies, Romero also worked independently through her own company, "Olga's Sunshine."
Anyone with information on the case should call 951-353-7955.