ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A person was shot and killed in Anaheim Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at 7:40 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Euclid Street.READ MORE: Reward For Road Rage Killer Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos Hits $450K
Anaheim police responded to find the victim with gunshot wounds. The person was rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The person’s name and gender was not provided.READ MORE: Bilal Winston Shabazz Of Lancaster Identified As Shooter Who Killed San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sgt. Dominic Vaca
A car was found at the scene with damage, but its unclear how it may have been related to the shooting.
There was no word on a motive in the killing. The gunman was described as a heavyset white or Hispanic man in his mid-30s with short brown hair.MORE NEWS: Standoff Briefly Shuts Down Westbound 101 Freeway In Encino Area
Anyone with information on the case should call Anaheim police.