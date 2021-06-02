CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A person was shot and killed in Anaheim Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at 7:40 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Euclid Street.

Anaheim police responded to find the victim with gunshot wounds. The person was rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The person’s name and gender was not provided.

A car was found at the scene with damage, but its unclear how it may have been related to the shooting.

There was no word on a motive in the killing. The gunman was described as a heavyset white or Hispanic man in his mid-30s with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on the case should call Anaheim police.