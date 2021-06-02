LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nordstrom Inc. announced Wednesday it is looking to fill thousands of positions in all of its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores and supply-chain facilities in California.
The company will be hosting hiring days beginning Friday, June 4 through June 18 to fill for seasonal and year-round positions.
The retailer is hiring for sales, fulfillment and logistics, restaurant and support roles.
According to the company, 48% of the open psitions are sales roles at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.
“Nordstrom offers competitive pay, a merchandise discount of 20% and benefits such as medical coverage, employer-matched retirement plan and much more,” according to a company statement. “Additionally, supply chain facility roles are eligible for a sign-on bonus.”
For additional information, visit careers.nordstrom.com.
