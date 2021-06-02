FONTANA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who forced his way into two homes on the same Fontana street this week and sexually assaulted two women, including one who is elderly and disabled.
At around 1 a.m. on Monday, the suspect broke into a home in the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue. According to Fontana police, the suspect removed the window screens, entered the house and sexually assaulted an elderly disabled woman.
At some point earlier, the suspect broke into another home on Juniper Avenue and sexually assaulted a woman, but was scared away by a family member, police said.
Fontana police Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He is described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old with a tattoo on the left side of his neck and the letter "S" on his left forearm.
Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 909-350-8170.