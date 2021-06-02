HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Emmy-winning actor Jimmy Smits received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday in a virtual ceremony, ahead of the premiere of his latest film, “In The Heights.”
Fellow actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, a producer of "In The Heights," introduced Smits in the virtual ceremony.
Smits’ star at 6100 Hollywood Blvd., near Gower Street, is next to another legend, Gregory Peck.
Smit starred alongside Peck in the 1989 film “Old Gringo.”
Smits' first series role was as attorney Victor Sifuentes in the NBC legal drama "L.A. Law," which brought him a supporting actor in a drama series Emmy nominations in each of his six seasons on the series and his only win, which came in 1990.
After leaving “L.A. Law” in 1992, Smits joined the cast of “NYPD Blue” in 1994, receiving lead actor in a drama series Emmy nominations all five seasons he was on the series.
Smits was also a cast member of “The West Wing” for its final two seasons as Rep. Matt Santos. His other television credits include “How To Get Away With Murder,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Dexter,” which brought him his most recent Emmy nomination, for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2009.
Smits portrays taxi company owner Kevin Rosario in "In The Heights," which premieres Friday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
