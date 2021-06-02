ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Almost one year after the Avengers Campus was first scheduled to open, Disneyland Wednesday unveiled its latest attraction in a live-streamed event.

The new Avengers Campus land opens to the public Friday and will be located next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney California Adventure Park. Park officials said it will remind visitors of the Star Wars land that opened two years ago.

Guests will be immersed in a story as characters from the universes of its inspiration guide them through. Scot Drake, a portfolio creative director for Imagineering, said the idea of the campus was to bring people together with diverse stories.

Brent Strong, executive create director of Walt Disney Imagineering, said the new “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure” ride will take guests of a journey through a mansion filled with the friendly neighborhood superhero’s latest pet project — spider-bots that self-replicate out of control.

During the ride, guests fling their arms out like Spider-Man shooting his webs to activate their own web shooters that they can buy at a nearby shop. At the end of the ride, guests are shown a score like a video game.

“The basic mission is always the same,” Strong said. “But what guests do plays a role in how it plays out.”

In the park, Doctor Strange puts on a magic show that changes as night falls, Dan Fields, executive creative director of Disney Live Entertainment, said. After enlisting guests to help him, the Sorcerer Supreme then opens a portal and uses an enchantment to build a shield around the campus.

In July, the attraction will add performances of the super village Taskmaster clashing with Black Widow.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting,” Fields said. “There are more heroes coming.”

As for food, park guests can enjoy a meal at Pym Test Kitchen eatery, with its $100 Hulk-sized sandwich, and the Shawarma Palace food cart.

Late last month, Disneyland announced it would begin welcoming out-of-state guests June 15.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)