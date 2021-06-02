FONTANA (CBSLA) – The Fontana Police Department announced Wednesday that 28-year-old Raul Christopher Alzaga was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women, including one who is elderly and disabled.
At around 1 a.m. on Monday, police allege Alzaga broke into a home in the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue by removing the window screens. He then allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted an elderly disabled woman.
The victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help get her into a new home with new furniture as well as cover legal and medical fees.
Alzaga is also accused of breaking into another home on the same street and sexually assaulting another woman before being scared away by a family member.
Fontana police said surveillance video of the suspect circulated Tuesday helped them track down Alzaga, who led police on a brief pursuit. He then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Authorities said when officers caught up with him, he took out a knife.
“Alzaga refused to surrender and immediately began to cut his own throat with a knife he had [in] his possession,” Fontana police Chief Billy Green said. “He refused to comply before collapsing, ironically, into a pile of garbage.”
Alzaga was taken into custody and treated for his injuries. Two other people who were in the vehicle with him were also taken into custody.
