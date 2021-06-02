LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday approved the city’s $11.2 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a budget he said provides unprecedented funding for homelessness and other social service programs to support the city’s most vulnerable populations.
“This budget is about more than recovering from a once in a generation crisis; it’s about bending the arc of our city’s history in the direction of greater equity and justice,” Garcetti said. “This moment demands nothing less than our most courageous efforts to lift up those in need, and this budget charts a course to meeting our highest ambitions, restoring what we’ve lost, and building on what makes Los Angeles the best city in the world.”READ MORE: Fontana Police Arrest Raul Christopher Alzaga On Suspicion Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women
The budget includes more than $1.7 billion for the Los Angeles Police Department, a 3% increase from last year; a total of $955 million to address the city’s homelessness crisis; $62 million to help tourism and hospitality businesses; $33 million for the Gang Reduction and Youth Development Program; $30 million to expand the city’s solar energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure; and $29 million for a guaranteed basic income pilot program.READ MORE: Investigators Hopeful New Technology Will Help Catch Bank Robbers Who Executed Camarillo Mother Monica Leech In 1997
Garcetti initially introduced what he called his “justice budget” during his state of the city address this last April. On Wednesday, he said the budget would help the city “emerge from this year of trauma and uncertainty into the first steps of possibility and towards hope.”
The budget, which is the largest spending plan in city history, will go into effect July 1.MORE NEWS: Funeral Delays Continue After Winter Surge In COVID Deaths
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)