SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 30-year-old man was charged Wednesday with beating a senior citizen to death and attacking another man in unprovoked conflicts in Anaheim on Memorial Day.
David Steven Abbott of Anaheim is charged with murder and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He also faces a sentencing enhancement allegation of committing an offense while out on bail for another crime.
Police were called about 12:20 p.m. Monday to Catalpa and Falmouth avenues, where 70-year-old Rahmatolah “Davey” Yaghoubi was attacked in front of his home, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from significant head wounds, Carringer said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Abbott is also accused of beating a 60-year-old man about noon Monday in front of that victim’s home, Carringer said.
In both cases, the attacks appeared to be unprovoked and random, he said.
Abbott was out of custody at the time for a knife-wielding attack on May 15 in Anaheim, Carringer said.
