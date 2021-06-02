AGUA DULCE (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement Wednesday on the Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce which also left a second firefighter critically wounded.

No names have been officially released, however, La Habra City Councilman Jose Medrano identified the deceased firefighter as 44-year-old Firefighter Specialist Tory Carlon.

“Together with all Californians, we mourn the tragic and senseless loss of a brave and dedicated firefighter and community leader whose selfless service will not be forgotten. Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Specialist Carlon’s loved ones and colleagues. Our thoughts are also with the fire captain who was seriously injured in the shooting,” Newsom said.

The shooting took place just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway. A 54-year-old fire captain was also critically injured in the shooting.

In honor of the slain firefighter, Capitol flags were flown at half-staff Wednesday.

At a vigil on Tuesday night in Acton, a friend of the deceased firefighter described him as a loving father to three girls.

He was a 20-year veteran of the department.

The suspect is believed to be an off-duty fire engineer who worked at the same station. Following the shooting, the suspect drove 10 miles to his home in Acton, where he set the home ablaze and then took his own life, L.A. County Sheriff’s investigators believe.

Early Wednesday morning, a procession was held for the firefighter.